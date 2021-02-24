Last week, we reported on Chevrolet’s plans to drop three of the existing color options for the new Corvette. The automaker didn’t exactly confirm the news but it seems that it could be already planning replacement colors for the ones that will be discontinued.

CorvetteBlogger has a new report that claims to have information about the new colors for the 2022 model year. If the report is accurate, customers will get one brand new option and two options that replace the orange and gray hues from the previous model year.

The publication discovered the information at the European Corvette dealer’s website. Chevrolet is preparing to launch the mid-engine ‘Vette on the Old continent for the 2022 model year, where it will be available exclusively with the 3LT trim package. The dealer site shows some of the color options that will be offered to the European customers and among them are the three new colors that should replace the discontinued colors in the United States.

Those exterior paints emerge on the said website with the following names: Hypersonic Gray Metallic, Caffeine Brown Metallic, and Amplify Orange Tintcoat. It’s important to note that these are internal names used by General Motors, so they could probably be changed when the 2022 Corvette becomes available for orders. Of course, all of that is true only if the report is accurate.

Basically, the Corvette won’t lose its gray and orange color options for the new model year as these will be replaced by similar hues. The brown paint seems to be brand new though and it will replace the bronze option from the 2020 model year. This shouldn’t really come as a surprise given that Chevrolet sold only 548 units of the Corvette in the Zeus Bronze Metallic. This represents just 2.69 percent of all 2020 Corvettes sold.