In September last year, we received interesting spy photos with a stretched Cadillac XT5 prototype. It was obvious that the automaker is working on some sort of a limo version of the crossover but at the time, we didn’t know much. Now, thanks to a new report, we can shine more light on the long-wheelbase XT5.

CadillacSociety seems to be in the know that Cadillac is cooperating with aftermarket companies to create both limo and hearse versions of the XT5. While the company itself only told the publication that “the vehicles are up-fitted by aftermarket companies and there is not much else we can share at the moment,” insiders shared some preliminary details.

Both vehicles will be powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine sending power to the front wheels as standard or, optionally, to both axles. It will be available exclusively with a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

The interior of the XT5 limo will be nicely equipped with tons of standard features. These include power and heated seats, a dual-zone climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 60/40 sliding and reclining second-row seat, and others. There’s also a comprehensive family of standard safety features, including automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, front and rear parking sensors, etc.

As for the hearse version, obviously, it will lose the rear seats for a different layout. The interior will be finished with Jet Black upholstery and leatherette for the seats. In general, the cabin equipment will be more or less identical to the XT5 limo but there will be modifications to the overall layout.

On the outside, both versions will ride on 18-inch wheels and will have LED headlights and a power liftgate. A total of eight exterior colors will be offered for both XT5s, which will act as indirect successors of the discontinued Cadillac XTS Professional Vehicles.