In case you missed it, the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been launched less than 24 hours ago as of this writing. The Korean marque has bared the details of its latest electric SUV, which is the road-going version of the 45 Concept from 2019 and the first model to use the E-GMP platform.

Design-wise, there's a lot to say about the Ioniq 5, but those things would be based on the press images of the new Hyundai crossover. Our spy photographers, however, have caught one example out in the wild – one without camouflage and basking amid a winter wonderland.

Gallery: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Real-World Photos

19 Photos

Needless to say, this would be the first time that we've seen the Ioniq 5 with real metal sheets, as opposed to the press images provided at launch. The silver accents on black exterior paint looked quite fitting, but ultimately, the square headlamps stood out. While the press images show a heavy retro-futuristic appeal for the electric SUV, this example in the metal isn’t so much – or maybe it's because of the mundane paint color?

Then again, despite the callback to Hyundai's first production vehicle, the 1975 Pony, the Ioniq 5 is a midsize crossover that measures 4,635 millimeters (182.5 inches) long with a massive 3,000 mm (118.1 in) wheelbase. In the images above, the size is apparent, but it would have been better if it was spotted with another vehicle for size comparison.

Unfortunately, the spied images above don't include the interior, so we can only check them out through the press gallery at the bottom of this story. Expect a high-tech cabin, of course, spearheaded by a pair of 12-inch screens at the dashboard.

You may read about the battery and powertrain details of the Ioniq 5 in our launch article, including the incredible 10 to 80-percent charging in 18 minutes that was disclosed at launch.

Meanwhile, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the first of the many electric Korean vehicles to utilize the E-GMP platform and to come under the newly-formed Ioniq sub-brand. The next one will arrive in 2022, the Ioniq 6 which would be the production equivalent of the Prophecy concept. In 2024, the bigger Ioniq 7 SUV will arrive.