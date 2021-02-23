Rolls-Royce has no shortage of limited-run bespoke offerings. They often follow a theme with unique touches inside and out and the company’s latest aims for a truly timeless design. It’s called the Rolls-Royce Phantom Tempus Collection, and it looks to the sky for inspiration – specifically pulsar stars, time, and the universe itself. It’s a nebulous theme that focuses on time by deliberately ditching the in-dash clock for a bespoke dashboard.

The dashboard – called the Frozen Flow of Time Gallery – is a single billet of black-anodized and hand-polished aluminum milled to feature 100 individual columns. Light reflecting off the dash gives the design a ripple and flex effect even though it’s a solid structure. There’s plenty of light inside, too, with the company reimagining the Starlight Headliner, which consists of fiber-optic lighting and an intricate bespoke embroidery pattern. It’s paired with a pattern of stars on the interior door panels. Rolls created it with hundreds of illuminated perforations.

There’s a plaque in the glove compartment that describes the Gallery while also hosting an Albert Einstein quotation “The distinction between past, present, and future is only a stubbornly persistent illusion.” Rolls also offers the Tempus Champagne Chest with unique hand-painted pulsar artwork on the table, which below house thermal chilling flasks for champagne and caviar and four hand-blown crystal champagne flutes.

Rolls says that the 20 bespoke Phantom models it plans to build have already been allocated to customers, so you won’t be able to go out to buy one. Customers will be treated to a personalized Spirit of Ecstasy that can sport a significant date and location of the owner’s choosing. The exterior features a Kairos Blue paint finish with mica flakes that attempts to mimic the starry night sky, including pulsars – white-hot stars that emit electromagnetic radiation in regular pulses, almost like a clock.