Update: Added official statement from Genesis.

American professional golfer Tiger Woods was reportedly injured in a nasty-looking single-vehicle accident this morning. Details are filtering in at this time, but multiple reports state Woods was alone in an SUV when it rolled over and crashed near Rancho Palos Verdes, not far from Los Angeles in Southern California.

According to the LA County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred at approximately 7:12 AM PST. A cause for the crash hasn't been determined yet, but Woods was allegedly the only person in the vehicle. LA County firefighters had to extract Woods using the Jaws of Life, after which he was transported to a local hospital. The LA Times reports the vehicle as a Genesis GV80, which was confirmed to Motor1.com in an official statement from a Genesis representative:

"This morning, Genesis was saddened to learn that Tiger Woods had been in an accident in a GV80. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tiger and his family at this time."

ESPN cites Woods' agent Mark Steinberg as confirming the golfer was involved in a single-car accident and received multiple leg injuries that require surgery. The extent of those injuries or other possible injuries are unknown at this time, however, an unconfirmed report from the LA Times states his condition as being moderate to critical. As the video shows, the GV80 was severely damaged in the crash and came to a rest in a median well off the road.

Genesis recently partnered with the PGA Tour for the 2021 Genesis Invitational, which took place February 18 - 21 at Rivieria Golf Course near LA. Woods served as the host for the event, though it's unclear if this GV80 was his personal vehicle or one used specifically for the event. A Genesis logo is clearly visible on the passenger door, with Genesis Invitational showing up beneath it. Debuting just over a year ago, the GV80 is the first SUV from Genesis.

We will continue monitoring this story and provide updates as they are available. In the meantime, our best wishes go to Woods for a quick recovery.