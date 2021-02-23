There's a new Mitsubishi Outlander for the 2022 model year, but if you're buying the Outlander PHEV then it is still the previous-gen model. While the plug-in hybrid crossover doesn't look any different, the model benefits from an upgraded powertrain with more power and a bigger battery.

The base price remains the same. However, the higher-capacity battery makes the updated Outlander PHEV eligible for $6,587 in federal tax credits, which is a $751 increase.

The Outlander PHEV now packs a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 126 horsepower (94 kilowatts) and 148 pound-feet (201 Newton-meters) of torque. This powerplant replaces the previous 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 117 hp (87 kW) and 137 lb-ft (186 Nm). The electric motor powering the rear axle now makes 94 hp (70 kW), rather than 80.5 hp (60 kW) before. The result of these improvements is a total system output of 221 hp (165 kW).

Gallery: 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

12 Photos

In addition to the extra power, the Outlander PHEV's battery grows to 13.8 kilowatt hours from 12.0 kWh previously. This allows the electric driving range to grow to 24 miles (39 kilometers), versus 22 miles (35 kilometers) before. Mitsubishi also improves the maximum available speed during EV driving to 83 miles per hour (134 kilometers per hour) instead of 79 mph (127 kph).

There are some smaller drivetrain updates, too. New software improves the synchronization between battery and engine so that they are quieter. Drivers can also select new Sport and Snow driving modes.

A new Limited Edition trim level joins the existing SEL and GT grades for the 2021 model year. The LE features a dark grille, black accents for the front and rear bumpers, dark chrome 18-inch wheels, sunroof, and improved stereo.

2021 Outlander PHEV Pricing: