If you like the latest Ford F-150 Raptor but would prefer a larger, brawnier truck, then the new 2021 Shelby F-250 Super Baja seems like the perfect solution. The company is keeping the numbers limited, though, by only building 250 of the rugged trucks this year.

Shelby leaves the 6.7-liter turbodiesel under the hood making the same 475 horsepower (354 kilowatts) and 1,050 pound-feet (1,424 Newton-meters) as from the factory. The suspension gets the big changes that include a BDS lift system, custom front radius arms, and dual steering stabilizer. It also has Fox 2.5 adjustable coilovers, including piggyback reservoirs for the ones on the rear. The hardcore setup should let the truck soak up any rugged terrain that the owner can find.

For even more improvements to the truck's off-road ability, the rig rides on 18-inch wheels with 37-inch BF Goodrich tires. Just in case things go really poorly during an adventure, there are a pair of full-sized spare wheels on a rack in the cargo bed.

Aesthetically, Shelby installs a new hood with a functional ram air vent at the tip. Powder-coated front and rear steel bumpers add to the rugged look. LED light bars occupy the spots below the grille and above the roof on the style bar. Shelby paints the fender flares and front grille in the body color. Occupants have an easier time climbing into the cab through power steps that feature rock sliders and lights.

Inside, the company upholsters the seats in a different leather pattern with prominent Shelby brand embroidery. There's stainless steel trim around the gauges and carbon fiber touches throughout the cabin.

The Shelby F-250 Super Baja costs $125,805. This amount includes the Ford F-250 Lariat Ultimate 4x4 donor vehicle for the project.