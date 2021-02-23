Keen readers will know that the 993 series Porsche 911 resides in a very interesting spot when it comes to the vehicle’s hierarchy. It was the last variant to use an air-cooled engine, and many would argue that it was a lot easier on the eyes than its 996 predecessor. Regardless, Gunther Werks has released an ultra-special Speedster interpretation of the German automobile.

Rather unsurprisingly, this example has been heavily modified to offer up some very impressive credentials in performance and aesthetics. Obviously, at first glance it would be hard not to notice the omission of the roof – keeping with the Speedster name. However, while that produces a vehicle that’s tremendous to look at, it does present a number of engineering challenges.

Gallery: Gunther Werks 911 Speedster

11 Photos

In combating the lower structural rigidity associated with a roof delete, GW added reinforcements in the negative space where the coupe’s rear seat compartment was previously located. Also contributing to the stiffer chassis is a new roll cage and roll hoop system to protect the occupants.

Power is provided by a 4.0-liter flat-six engine rebuilt by Rothsport Racing which puts out roughly 435 horsepower (324 kilowatts). Thankfully there’s much more to this hot rod than just some exterior tweaks and more power; the 993 Speedster features all-new dynamic suspension components provided by JRZ, accompanied by stiffer and lighter Eisenlohr Racing uprights.

The complete package was potent enough to set an air-cooled lap record at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Randy Pobst was behind the wheel, firing the vehicle around the 2.2-mile (3.6-kilometer) long race track in just 1 minute 30.99 seconds. If you want to get your hands on such a machine, act fast because only 25 will be made.