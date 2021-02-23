Very few of us are ever going to have the car control abilities of Ken Block, but you can now know what it's like to drive one of his vehicles because his 2002 Subaru WRX STI is up for auction.

Block's description of the car on Facebook is the exact opposite of a normal listing. "This is a car that was *not* gently driven only on Sunday mornings to church. This car is a complete 180 of that," he wrote.

While this is an '02 STI it wears the front fascia from a 2006 model. Vermont SportsCar built the car for Block. This company has established itself as masters of building Subaru competition vehicles like Travis Pastrana’s Subaru Rally Team USA machine and the wild STI for the latest Gymkhana installent.

Mechanically, this STI has a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with Group N rally specification parts for the turbo and intercooler. Power runs through a six-speed dogbox transmission, and there's an active center differential. The brakes and suspension are competition-spec components. The interior has all the racing safety features you expect like a roll cage and HANS-compliant seat.

This car is most famous for completing a 171-foot jump in 2008 in one of Block's early stunts (video below). It has another important claim to fame as scoring Block his first national championship rally win at the 100 Acre Wood in March of 2006. Someone could make the argument that Gymkhana wouldn't exist without this Subie.

Prior to delivery to the new owner, Block's mechanics will mechanically refresh the car. The work will include fresh fluids, a new cam belt, and new fuel cell. After that, you'll be ready to get behind the wheel to try out your Gymkhana skills.

The auction price is currently $53,000, and the sale ends March 3, 2021. The seller is donating the full buyer's fee to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.