For both new car and used car sales.
Whether you are looking for a used or a brand new car these days, you might find some good deals as dealers are making extra efforts to keep the business alive in the coronavirus era. Demand for second-hand cars seems pretty strong and surprisingly, on the new car scene, the more expensive cars sell quicker than the more affordable ones.
How do we know that? A new study by iSeeCars analyzes more than 1.2 million new and used cars sold in January 2021 and ranks them by the average days required for each model to be sold. The 20 fastest-selling new cars span from $24,241 to $100,643 with the average price being $41,982. In turn, the average new car price in the United States for 2021 is $37,157.
Here’s the Top 20 list of fastest-selling new cars in January 2021:
|Top 20 Fastest-Selling New Vehicles in January 2021 - iSeeCars Study
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Days to Sell (Avg.)
|Average Price
|1
|Chevrolet Corvette
|10.0
|$84,689
|2
|Lexus IS 350
|10.9
|$48,013
|3
|Genesis GV80
|14.4
|$64,624
|4
|Lexus RX 450h
|16.1
|$58,271
|5
|Kia Telluride
|17.2
|$42,991
|6
|Mercedes-Benz GLS
|18.3
|$100,643
|7
|Lexus LX 570
|18.7
|$98,195
|8
|Toyota Sienna
|19.1
|$42,817
|9
|Toyota Tacoma
|19.1
|$37,129
|10
|Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
|19.3
|$35,105
|11
|Lexus IS 300
|19.3
|$42,490
|12
|Genesis G80
|20.3
|$59,464
|13
|Lexus GX 460
|20.9
|$59,615
|14
|Ford Bronco Sport
|21.7
|$31,743
|15
|Toyota 4Runner
|21.7
|$44,564
|16
|Toyota RAV4
|21.9
|$30,729
|17
|Mercedes-Benz GLE
|22.2
|$75,830
|18
|Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
|22.2
|$53,879
|19
|Toyota C-HR
|23.3
|$24,241
|20
|Subaru Forester
|23.6
|$31,673
|Average for All New Vehicles
|46.2
|$37,157
As you can see, the fastest-selling vehicle in the country is the Chevrolet Corvette which needs just 10 days to sell on average. The study finds that the average price for the supercar is $84,689 and that’s more than double the average new car price in the United States. The most expensive car on the list is the Mercedes-Benz GLS with an average price tag of $100,643 but even the luxury SUV needs just 18.3 days on average to sell.
Interestingly, the trend is similar in the used car market where the average price of the 20 fastest-selling cars is $26,146. The fastest-selling model is the Hyundai Palisade with an average price of $39,551 and 26.2 days on average before someone signs on the dotted line. See the full list below.
|Top 20 Fastest-Selling Used Vehicles in January 2021- iSeeCars Study
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Days to Sell (Avg.)
|Average Price
|1
|Hyundai Palisade
|26.2
|$39,551
|2
|Lexus NX 300
|26.5
|$31,271
|3
|Chevrolet Corvette
|26.6
|$67,308
|4
|Lexus RX 450h
|26.7
|$41,520
|5
|Lexus LX 570
|26.9
|$70,987
|6
|Mercedes-Benz E-Class
|27.3
|$54,503
|7
|Kia Telluride
|28.3
|$39,685
|8
|Toyota 4Runner
|28.7
|$35,078
|9
|Mercedes-Benz G-Class
|28.7
|$137,073
|10
|Porsche 911
|29.5
|$126,892
|11
|Mazda MX-5 Miata
|30.3
|$21,408
|12
|Kia Stinger
|30.4
|$30,220
|13
|Jeep Compass
|30.4
|$19,127
|14
|Land Rover Range Rover Velar
|30.4
|$51,657
|15
|BMW X6
|30.4
|$43,795
|16
|BMW 4 Series
|30.8
|$37,434
|17
|Jeep Wrangler
|31.0
|$29,542
|18
|Lexus RX 350
|31.1
|$36,089
|19
|Honda Insight
|31.5
|$20,573
|20
|Tesla Model X
|31.6
|$66,361
|Average for All Used Vehicles
|38.9
|$26,146
For more details, check the source link below.
Source: iSeeCars
