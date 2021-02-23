Whether you are looking for a used or a brand new car these days, you might find some good deals as dealers are making extra efforts to keep the business alive in the coronavirus era. Demand for second-hand cars seems pretty strong and surprisingly, on the new car scene, the more expensive cars sell quicker than the more affordable ones.

How do we know that? A new study by iSeeCars analyzes more than 1.2 million new and used cars sold in January 2021 and ranks them by the average days required for each model to be sold. The 20 fastest-selling new cars span from $24,241 to $100,643 with the average price being $41,982. In turn, the average new car price in the United States for 2021 is $37,157.

Here’s the Top 20 list of fastest-selling new cars in January 2021:

Top 20 Fastest-Selling New Vehicles in January 2021 - iSeeCars Study Rank Vehicle Days to Sell (Avg.) Average Price 1 Chevrolet Corvette 10.0 $84,689 2 Lexus IS 350 10.9 $48,013 3 Genesis GV80 14.4 $64,624 4 Lexus RX 450h 16.1 $58,271 5 Kia Telluride 17.2 $42,991 6 Mercedes-Benz GLS 18.3 $100,643 7 Lexus LX 570 18.7 $98,195 8 Toyota Sienna 19.1 $42,817 9 Toyota Tacoma 19.1 $37,129 10 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 19.3 $35,105 11 Lexus IS 300 19.3 $42,490 12 Genesis G80 20.3 $59,464 13 Lexus GX 460 20.9 $59,615 14 Ford Bronco Sport 21.7 $31,743 15 Toyota 4Runner 21.7 $44,564 16 Toyota RAV4 21.9 $30,729 17 Mercedes-Benz GLE 22.2 $75,830 18 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 22.2 $53,879 19 Toyota C-HR 23.3 $24,241 20 Subaru Forester 23.6 $31,673 Average for All New Vehicles 46.2 $37,157

As you can see, the fastest-selling vehicle in the country is the Chevrolet Corvette which needs just 10 days to sell on average. The study finds that the average price for the supercar is $84,689 and that’s more than double the average new car price in the United States. The most expensive car on the list is the Mercedes-Benz GLS with an average price tag of $100,643 but even the luxury SUV needs just 18.3 days on average to sell.

Interestingly, the trend is similar in the used car market where the average price of the 20 fastest-selling cars is $26,146. The fastest-selling model is the Hyundai Palisade with an average price of $39,551 and 26.2 days on average before someone signs on the dotted line. See the full list below.