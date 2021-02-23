Mitsubishi has a brand new Outlander that looks nothing like its predecessor. It’s not going on sale until later this year though, which means - if you want a new Mitsu - you’ll have to choose from the old Outlander, the Mirage, and the recently updated Eclipse Cross. And if you live in Minnesota, chances are high you could be eligible for a new discount from the brand.

CarsDirect reports the automaker has a weird new incentive made to help victims of catalytic converter thefts in the state. Simply put, if your vehicle, from any brand and any model, has lost its catalytic converter in a recent theft, you’ll be able to get a $750 discount for any new Mitsubishi, including the 2022 Eclipse Cross.

However, a bulletin sent to the brand’s dealers and obtained by CarsDirect reveals that, in order to qualify for the discount, customers have to submit an insurance damage estimate, showing the vehicle was damaged between December 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021. As mentioned above - for reasons unknown - the campaign is limited only to customers in Minnesota.

Catalytic converter thefts have skyrocketed in recent months as more and more people work from home and leave their cars outside unattended for weeks. A recent report from The New York Times even said California is now asking for business owners to take photographs or videos of anybody selling catalytic converters. Mitsubishi may not be among the heaviest hit brands - unlike Toyota with the Prius - but the company’s new discount is unlike anything we’ve seen in the industry before.

CarsDirect also says that you can combine the new $750 incentive with other offers from the marque. The publication points out that the outgoing Outlander can be had at 0.9 percent APR for 72 months in addition to a $1,000 bonus.