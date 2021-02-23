After launching the Expedition King Ranch in September 2019 with plenty of upgrades, Ford is preparing to introduce the Explorer King Ranch later this week. In January, we received the first spy photos with the posh SUV and it seems that the automaker has finally kicked off the teaser campaign for it.

Ford’s CEO Jim Farley has tweeted a short video showing the King Ranch trim level’s distinctive logo on the front armrest of a Ford vehicle. The executive doesn’t provide more details about the vehicle but the gear shifter seen in the short clip very much looks like the one of the current Explorer.

The video description tells us that “something big is coming to the ranch” obviously referring to the new addition in the King Ranch family. Everything should become clear tomorrow at 9:00 AM EST time when Ford will unveil its new product, described as “rugged luxury at its finest.”

The spy photos from last month confirmed the 2021 Explorer King Ranch will get a host of visual upgrades, including big badges, a new grille, and new wheels. The quad exhaust pipe arrangement at the back hints at a slightly more powerful 3.0-liter V6 EcoBoost under the hood.

The interior will benefit from the typical King Ranch improvements, which include a lot of leather and a laundry list of standard features. The new trim level will slot between the existing Limited grade and the range-topping Platinum. As a side note, Ford is also developing a Timberland trim level for the 2021 Explorer, which will be more focused on off-road.

We are probably about 24-30 hours away from seeing the new Explorer King Ranch. We don’t expect to see more teasers or spy photos and the best thing you can do is check this space tomorrow for the full debut of the luxury SUV.