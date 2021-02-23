Bowler made a name for itself by offering rugged off-road vehicles based on the Land Rover chassis. The company’s most recent build – a 567-horsepower (422-kilowatts) Defender with a supercharged V8 – is a far cry from the creation that’s for sale right now on RM Sotheby’s. It’s a military-grade Bowler CSP Rapid Intervention Vehicle (RIV) the company made in collaboration with the UK Ministry of Defense, and it could be yours for the right price.

The vehicle is a concept and not legal to drive on public roads, though it’s the perfect platform for a variety of creative uses if it lands in the right hands. The concept served two purposes: showcase its expertise and build a modular platform called Cross Sector Platform (CSP). The platform was designed to provide a range of potential vehicle types to customers ranging from defense to emergency services. Powering the beast is a 300-hp (223-kW) Land Rover V6 producing 4,409 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque.

Gallery: Bowler CSP RIV Concept

8 Photos

The machine sports a long-travel independent suspension, a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox, high- and low-range all-wheel drive, and seating for four adults. Missing is the .50 caliber heavy machine gun Bowler mounted to the roll cage when it revealed the vehicle at the 2017 Defense and Security Equipment International. You’ll have to find your own gun to mount if that’s what you want. It has a rated payload capacity of 2,000 kilograms (4,409 pounds).

Its concept status means it’s unlikely to be deemed road legal in most places, limiting its appeal and use. However, the listing states that it “runs and drives very well,” with the engine and powertrain sourced from Land Rover should anything go wrong. The video above even shows it moving under its own power. It has under 275 kilometers on the odometer, too, giving this vehicle a like-new status, and it could be a hoot to drive across one's property.