Hyundai signaled its intentions towards a new wave of EVs with the Concept 45 unveiled in September 2019 Frankfurt Motor. Today, we’re finally going to meet its production-ready counterpart as a midsize SUV with a retro-futuristic look and an impressively spacious interior. The Ioniq 5 will be the first EV from the company’s new sub-brand dedicated to all things zero emissions.

The extended teaser campaign has given us a fairly accurate understanding of the road-going model, which thankfully, won’t stray away in terms of design from the showcar. The Concept 45’s nifty headlights and taillights with a pixel-inspired appearance should lend the Ioniq 5 a unique look in the electric SUV segment. Hyundai has also confirmed the clamshell hood will be as wide as the vehicle – a first for the brand – to minimize the dreaded panel gaps.

Those two-tone alloy wheels measure 20 inches and are aero-optimized for better airflow. Hyundai took a similar approach with the side mirrors to improve the aerodynamic coefficient by replacing the conventional glass with cameras. However, it’s unlikely these will be legal all over the world, so expect the Ioniq 5 to be offered in many markets with traditional mirrors.

Inside, a truly flat-floor layout provided by the E-GMP platform should offer a generous amount of legroom. In addition, the Ioniq 5 will have a sliding front center console and fully reclining front seats, while the rear ones will slide back and forth. Being developed from the ground up as an EV, it will likely offer a cargo capacity similar to conventionally powered SUVs from a class above.

We’ll have to wait for the official premiere to learn about the oily (well, electric) bits, but Hyundai has already confirmed fast-charging capabilities. According to the South Korean brand, it will take 18 minutes to charge the battery from 10 to 80 percent. Should you be in a real hurry, five minutes with the charging port plugged in will result in more than 62 miles (100 kilometers) of WLTP-certified range.

Hyundai is promising “ideal weight distribution” by installing the battery within the chassis and the electric motor(s) low. That will translate into a low center of gravity, which should help improve steering and offset what will likely be a high curb weight given the SUV’s size. The instant torque delivered by the electric motors should make the Ioniq 5 feel springy.

Here’s a fact for EV nerds – the air-conditioning module is no longer mounted inside the cabin. Instead, it now sits somewhere underneath the front hood in the extra space created after replacing the combustion engine with a much more compact electric motor.

We will have all the details later today (or tomorrow depending on where you’re reading us from). Following the Ioniq 5’s debut, Hyundai’s EV sub-brand will expand with the Ioniq 6 sedan arriving in 2022 as a production version of the stunning Prophecy concept. Come 2024, the Ioniq 7 will be added to the lineup as a bigger electric SUV.