Karma is teaching an old dog new tricks with the introduction of the new GS-6 series. What is basically a more affordable version of the Revero family of models looks a lot like the original Fisker Karma designed by Henrik Fisker, upon which the Revero is based. The GS-6 consists of two models - the standard GS-6 and the GSe-6.

While the two cars look quite familiar, the big news is under the skin. There, the GSe-6 gets an all-electric powertrain, making it the company’s first-ever zero-emission vehicle. It will go on sale by the end of this year with different battery packages available - from 85 kWh up to 105 kWh. Power will be provided by two electric motors mounted on the rear axle. Unfortunately, no power and range figures were released but at least we know the car will start at $79,900 before the federal tax credit.

Gallery: Karma GS-6 And GSe-6 Are Put For Sale Respectively For $83,900 And $79,900

46 Photos

Speaking of the price, it’s worth noting that the range-extender GS-6 is actually a more expensive vehicle despite not being fully electric. At $83,900, it uses a BMW-sourced 1.5-liter engine as a generator and a 28-kWh battery pack, providing up to 80 miles (129 kilometers) of pure electric range at a charge. Combined, the powertrain has a total range of 360 miles (528 km).

As our colleagues at InsideEVs point out, a quick comparison with the prices of the Karma Revero shows the new GS-6 line is indeed significantly more affordable. The entry-level Revero starts at $130,000, while the Revero GT Luxury is currently available for $144,800. The range-topping Revero GT Sports charges $152,800.

The two new models will be launched globally and the first to arrive (except in China) will be the range-extender model. In the People’s Republic, you’ll be able to buy the EV variant first before the GS-6 goes on sale. Apart from the US and China, the GS-6 series will also be sold in Argentina, Portugal, Spain, Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Noway, Denmark, and Finland starting this year.

“Our brand promise at Karma has always been to provide high-end luxury vehicles and technologies that are driven by innovation and inspire our drivers’ ambitions with new and unique offerings,” Lance Zhou, Karma’s CEO, comments. “As we look to the future, we believe we will change the world of mobility by making luxury electric vehicles more accessible.”