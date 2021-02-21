Lexus is up to something but at this point in time, only Toyota’s luxury division knows the truth. Lexus continues to use social media to tease a new F-Sport product without any other supporting details for us to go on. Right now we only know that it has an engine cover with the Lexus F sport logo, red paint, and a door.

Lexus is planning to bring us a brand-new F-Sport model with a debut set for February 22, 2021, at 11:00am Eastern standard time. Until then all we can do is speculate based on a few clues released by Lexus and gather by our team.

The Lexus F-Sport and full-on F products are unique breeds among other luxury performance cars. Instead of using the most cutting-edge tech to squeeze out diminishing returns on performance, Lexus’s sporty products are more soulful. If you were to cross-shop any of Lexus’s performance cars with rivals based on spec sheets alone Lexus would not sell any of their sporty product offerings.

Lexus F products have been defined by the naturally aspirated 2UR 5.0-liter V8 engine that stands out from its downsized turbocharged competition. As Toyota and Lexus push for more economical drivetrains that also need to remain competitive, we expect the 2UR V8 to live in the past as one of the last great naturally aspirated V8 engines.

Instead for this upcoming F-Sport Lexus, we hope to see at least a new turbocharged V6 engine, which will allow Lexus to compete with mid-tier performance models from its German rivals. Although a turbocharged engine will lack the character of a V8, its performance potential would be hard to ignore and allow Lexus to compete against its rivals who have achieved impressive performance from similar engines.