The upcoming 2022 Chevy Silverado was caught in heavy camo during high altitude testing. The team at TFLnow found a heavily camouflaged 2022 Silverado in a strip mall, which led them to a hotel parking lot full of Silverado prototypes. The new trucks are undergoing on-road testing in the thin air of Colorado while trying to remain incognito. Luckily the TFLnow team had a Ram TRX to chase down its new rival from GM.

The fourth-generation Chevy Silverado debuted in 2017 during a truck event in Texas where the 2019 model year Silverado was airdropped on stage via a helicopter. Since its debut for the 2019 model year, both Ram and Ford have revealed all-new trucks putting pressure on the Silverado to deliver.

In the ultra-competitive world of pickup trucks, trucks need to be constantly improved to remain competitive so we expect big things from the refreshed 2022 Silverado. Based on the tiny amount of new truck we can see under the camouflage there appears to be a new headlight design which will surely lead to a redesigned front grille. We expect this updated front end to match with the new Tahoe and recently revealed Bolt EUV.

On the mechanical end, there is only room to speculate at this point in time but we expect the new Silverado to attempt to be competitive with the Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram TRX. Hopefully, a new Silverado ZR2 will join the Silverado lineup alongside a possible hybrid or electric trim level which could give customers more options.

There’s also an expectation for an improved interior with better technology and more screens as it the way with most modern vehicles. Sadly, the interiors on the trucks spotted by TFLnow were covered from prying eyes. We look forward to seeing the updated 2022 Chevy Silverado when it debuts later this year.