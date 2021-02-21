For Ram customers looking for a smaller truck the wait continues. According to insider information gathered by the team at GM Authority the Ram Dakota project has been canceled. Since its departure in 2011, there have been constant rumors of the mid-sized Ram Dakota pickup returning to the lineup. Sadly, under the new leadership of Stellantis, the Dakota rival is stopped dead in its tracks.

The mid-sized pickup truck market has seen substantial growth over the last couple of years. Ford brought back the Ranger, General Motors offers the successful Colorado and Canyon, and Toyota continues to dominate with the aging Tacoma. Nissan recently revealed the all-new Frontier mid-sized truck, the Jeep Gladiator combines rugged Wrangler build with the practicality of a truck, and Honda soldiers on with the unique Ridgeline unibody truck.

There is no clear reason why Stellantis chose to cancel the Ram Dakota project, however, it could have something to do with the Jeep Gladiator. With a very capable mid-sized truck already in the Stellantis product portfolio maybe there is no business case to build the Dakota as well. The Gladiator gives customers a smaller family-oriented truck while the Ram product line offers a huge selection of trucks of varying capability and price points.

The Ram Dakota was rumored to have the same drivetrain as the Jeep Gladiator combining a 3.6-liter V6 with an 8-Speed automatic transmission. Based on current trends Ram would need to unveil an off-road version which would’ve been a great little brother for the Ram 1500 Rebel and bonkers TRX.

Although this project is rumored to be canceled that does not mean we will never get a new Dodge Dakota. As time marches on and business cases change there is still hope to see a revival of the Dakota name.