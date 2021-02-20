Just because you have the base model of a car doesn’t mean you won’t have fun on a top-speed run. Sure, it’s exciting to watch supercars hit top speeds over 200mph but what about slow cars? Slow cars have top speeds too and although they’re much slower than 200mph, it’s something we can all relate to, which is why you need to see this BMW 1-series take on the Autobahn.

The BMW 118i F40 featured in this autobahn top speed run is not your usual highspeed cruiser. Power comes from a 1.5-liter 3-cylinder engine found in many Mini products and lower trim BMWs. This tiny turbocharged engine produces a respectable 140 horsepower (104 Kilowatts) and 162 lb-ft (200-newton meters) of torque.

This relatively light 2843lb (1290kg) hatchback can sprint from 0 to 60 in around 8.0 seconds with a top speed of 132mph (213 km/h). Taking any car over 100mph can be a significant thrill that is easily achieved in this base model BMW 1-series. Even in less-than-ideal conditions with two people in the car, the BMW 118i reached its top speed without any drama.

Everything was looking very impressive until the little 1-series caught up to a Porsche Cayenne. As the driver attempted to speed things up in the left lane, the Porsche Cayenne simply walked away with ease reminding us just how quick performance cars are compared to their more pedestrian counterparts.

On the Autobahn there is no winning or losing since anyone who can legally hit their car’s top speed is a winner in my book. We’ve seen all sorts of supercars hit their top speeds, but watching a car you can actually afford achieve maximum velocity is a different kind of exciting.