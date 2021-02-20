When the snow starts falling will your BEV Ford work? Based on Ford’s latest video, not only will your battery-powered Ford survive the snow, but it will thrive. To showcase the wintery prowess of its Mach-E SUV and upcoming battery-powered F-150, Ford released this snow drifting extravaganza video on Twitter to entertain and dispel EV myths.

When temperatures drop, the demands on EV batteries increase. This is not because it’s harder for a battery to operate in cold conditions but rather the increased demand from passengers who want to stay warm. In combustion engine cars, engines produce heat as a byproduct of the combustion process, which is then used to warm your car in winter. EVs do not have this option and have to rely on using precious battery power to provide warmth.

While engineers work to find a balanced solution that can efficiently warm the passenger cabin of your future EV let’s take a moment to appreciate the beauty of two silently drifting Fords. The Mustang and F-150 are no strangers to sliding around for the enjoyment of its owners, but to perform the feat so quietly in an entirely new proposition.

The new Mustang Mach-E electric SUV comes in either rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive allowing owners to build the perfect SUV for their situation. Now you can have an all-weather mustang with room for the whole family.

The upcoming F-150 BEV follows on the heels of the successful 2021 F-150 launch which included a hybrid option for the very first time. The electric F-150 is set to enter production in the first quarter of 2022 so we expect Ford to debut this exciting model very soon.

As Ford continues to apply battery technology to improve its best-selling products we expect to see a huge amount of growth in the EV market.