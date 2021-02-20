When talking about German luxury car brands, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW are at each other's throats. There's Porsche as well, but the Stuttgart-based automaker isn't included in this latest video upload from Carwow.

Featured on this weekend's drag race are three recently updated hard-hitters: the Audi RS6 Avant, BMW M5 Competition, and the Mercedes-AMG E63 S. You might already have a contender based on the names I mentioned, but this straight-line race is a tad different and that's because of something that the UK's known for.

Gallery: 2021 BMW M5 / M5 Competition

46 Photos

Rain, rain, and more rain, Mat Watson explained that his team had to push through with the drag race despite the slippery surface because of logistics. Quite understandably so, and we agree with the Formula One reference in his explanation.

Given the road condition, it wasn't necessarily a battle of numbers between these German performance models. Sending the power to the ground was tantamount and in that regard, the Audi RS6 Avant and its Quattro all-wheel-drive system took the spotlight despite being the heaviest and least powerful – but that's limited to the standing quarter-mile race.

On a rolling race, however, it was a tight matchup between the BMW M5 Competition and the Mercedes-AMG E63 S. With a few tweaks on shift timing, the Merc proved its worth, staying ahead of the Bimmer as they run out of pavement. The Audi wagon, however, was relegated to being a spectator.

Needless to say, this video is the perfect proof that races aren't just about the numbers, especially in drag races where there are many factors that could affect the results. Watch the whole race on the video embedded atop this page and let us know what you think in the comments section below.