Ah, the Honda S2000. The tail-end of the Honda roadster line from the 1960s and the greatest rival to the Mazda MX-5. Fans of the open-top two-seater have been clamoring for a successor since the end of its production in 2009, but Honda has been quite mum about the requests – until a recent revival rumor surfaced last year.

With that said, Behance artist Somak Biswas imagines the S2000's return through a series of fictional renderings of the roadster for modern times.

Gallery: Honda S2000 Revival Rendering

7 Photos

First off, Biswas pegged the S2000 revival as a rival to the BMW Z4 and Porsche 718 Boxster. A turbocharged 2.0-liter four-pot mill resides in the hood, most likely coming from the Honda Civic Type R, in line with the recent rumor.

Design-wise, Biswas's S2000 harkens back to the previous model with its long bonnet, clean lines, and road-hugging stance. It does, however, follow the new design language seen on the 2022 Honda Civic Prototype that was revealed back in November, primarily seen on the headlights, lower grille, and front intakes. Biswas even imagined a more aggressive S2000 Type R, donning a rear wing and skirts with red accents.

Inside, the imaginary S2000 comes with three main elements. A Mood Bar, which flanks the dashboard and combines a soundbar, ambient lighting, and air vents. These elements aim to excite the sense of feeling, hearing, and sight. The infotainment system, on the other hand, was envisioned to have an adjustable position for better visibility and reach. Lastly, Biswas also imagines the center console to have a stepped form – a design inspired by Japanese pagodas.

Biswas's vision of the S2000's revival looks cool, to say the least, but the elements added to the renderings were well thought out, giving validity to the artist's imagination.