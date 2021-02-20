We all know that the McLaren Senna is made for the track. With its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 and special aerodynamic bits, the million-dollar hypercar is meant to carve corners and set lap times. However, that doesn't mean that it isn't any good at straight-line races. In a 12-car drag race set up by Motor Trend last year, the Senna won as the quickest in a quarter-mile crossing the line within 10.08 seconds.

So what can match the Senna in a drag race? Another McLaren, of course, as we just witnessed in the latest upload by DragTimes, which you can watch on top of this page.

The contending Woking supercar here was the McLaren 765LT, owned by the YouTube channel's proprietor, Brooks. The matchup took place at the Florida Palm Beach International Raceway, with the Senna wearing stock Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R rubbers. The Longtail McLaren, however, was fitted with a set of Toyo R888R tires.

On paper, both cars were almost on the same ground. Both rear-wheel driven and equipped with a 7-speed DCT, but the third Ultimate McLaren member was lighter by 10 pounds and more powerful by 34 horsepower.

With the numbers in place, surely you'd think that this drag race was a close one but spoiler alert – it wasn't. On the prepped surface, the 765LT completely obliterated the Senna in all three tries, almost making the hypercar look slow despite posting low tens.

Could the result be affected by the rubber worn by the LT? Or was it the driver? Regardless, this wouldn't be the last time we'll see the Senna on this drag strip. DragTimes teased a tight battle between the same Senna and a 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S and a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, which we'd probably see in the days to come.