The Lamborghini Aventador is an Instagram star, a poster child for the rich and famous, and frankly, still one of the best looking cars on the road even as it nears the end of its production run. Those qualities are even more true when it comes to the sportier SV and SVJ models. The only thing that makes the Aventador more appealing is a proper set of wheels, and among the many solid aftermarket choices out there, HRE’s new retro set line is a strong option.

This week HRE showed off some new rims that will be available in the coming weeks, the company even went so far as to render some of those options atop the latest Porsche 911 GT3. And alongside those renderings, HRE also revealed a custom Aventador wearing its new 935 FMR set (or, Forged Monoblok Rim). And this thing looks absolutely bonkers, in a good way.

The 935 FMR is new to HRE's line of Vintage wheels. This particular set gets a large disc-like centerpiece with 20 smaller spokes surrounding it, finished in a dark gunmetal coating. The look is a nod to old-school monoblock wheels, mostly from Germany, but this retro set suits the Aventador SV well.

As always, the Aventador SV wields a 6.5-liter V12 that pumps out more power than the traditional Aventador. This unit produces 740 horsepower (552 kilowatts) – versus the standard coupe's 690 (515 kW) – and sheds 110 pounds (50 kilograms) over the standard coupe thanks to even more carbon fiber in the bodywork.

For those of you hoping to get your hands on a new Aventador SV, sorry, production ended way back in July of 2017. The only high-performance Aventador still on sale is the SVJ. But if you do find a well-kept used example – and have the money to spend – HRE has some of the better-looking aftermarket wheel options for your Lambo.