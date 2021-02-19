Ferrari's Tailor Made personalization program allows select customers to customize their car's look fully. Ferraris are already unique machines, but a special few can go further, choosing from a range of fabrics, leathers, woods, colors, and finishes that are available inside and out. The program's latest creation is an unconventional blue Ferrari 488 Pista Spider with a surprisingly subdued interior aesthetic.

The car wears a Blu Elder exterior paint, which can appear to feature both a matte and polished finish depending on the light. The customer accented it with a black Nero Setoso livery – a pair of stripes that arch over the center of the Spider. Another exterior touch is a long narrow metal Italian flag over the rear Ferrari badge.

Gallery: Ferrari 488 Pista Spider By Tailor Made

4 Photos

Inside, the customer kept things simple, adding glossy Blu Elder accents to the F1-style center console buttons. Other touches include gold Ferrari logos embroidered in the headrest, brown Cordura side inserts on the seats and wings, and black leather seats with black Cordura checker panel inserts. Ferrari's personalization service doesn't touch the performance aspect of the vehicle. Instead, it focuses on helping customers create truly one-off models.

The 488 Pista Spider debuted in 2018 as Ferrari's 50th convertible. The drop-top model also introduced the company's most powerful V8 ever made – a twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8. It produces 720 horsepower (536 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque. That power allows the Pista Spider to hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.85 seconds. Its top speed is a coupe-matching 211 mph (340 kph). Those are stunning performance numbers for a car that's 200 pounds (91 kilograms) heavier than the non-convertible version.

Future Ferrari customers should have no shortage of new models to customize in the coming years. The Italian automaker is reportedly developing a V6-powered hybrid supercar, while the Ferrari Purosangue is anything but a secret at this point. What creations will customers think of next?