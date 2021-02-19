There is a recall affecting 1,666 units of the Ford Bronco Sport because of an issue with the crossover's rear suspension assembly. In total, this campaign covers 1,640 units in the United States, 24 in Canada, and 2 in Mexico.

According to Ford, the rear suspension module might not be fully secured to the subframe. If there are loose or missing bolts there's an increased risk of an accident and the possibility of reduced crash performance in a rear impact. The automaker is not aware of any accidents or injuries due to this issue.

The affected examples of the Bronco Sport come from the Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly Plant in Mexico. They have production dates from July 22 to November 24, 2020.

Ford will begin notifying customers to contact their dealer to schedule the repair during the week of April 5. Dealers will inspect the rear suspension bolts on the affected vehicles to make sure they are secured properly. Technicians will replace components as necessary.

Ford is still ramping up deliveries of the Bronco Sport. The company delivered 5,120 of them in all of 2020. In January 2021, the Blue Oval was able to ship out 8,050 examples of the new crossover. Since demand has been high and supplies have been limited, some dealers have been marking up the price as much as $10,000.

To lure outdoorsy customers into checking out the Bronco Sport, Ford recently introduced packages of themed accessories for various activities. There are packs specifically for hauling bikes, kayaks, skis, a rooftop tent, or a roof-mounted cargo box. Even if none of these are quite right for a buyer, then the selections are a way to highlight some of the 162 accessories available for the crossover.