Three years have passed since Porsche unveiled the Mission E Cross Turismo at the Geneva Motor Show as a wagon take on what was about to become the Taycan electric sedan. The long-roof model must be getting closer to its debut as a production model as the teaser campaign is intensifying. Today, the Zuffenhausen brand released a new video depicting a discreetly camouflaged prototype.

Head of the Taycan model lineup, Stefan Weckbach, hops behind the wheel of a near-production test vehicle and shares some preliminary details about the world’s first electric wagon from a premium brand. Yes, zero-emissions wagons already exist from mainstream brands, including the MG5 EV. Switching to a different body style for the second Taycan flavor meant developing a new roofline and adding roof rails as you’d expect from a wagon for added practicality.

Gallery: Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Spy Shots

13 Photos

The Taycan Cross Turismo is being described by Porsche as a cross utility vehicle and will offer a CUV driving mode to better handle rougher roads. The engineers also tweaked the suspension and increased the ground clearance for the same purpose, while the cargo capacity has been improved compared to the sedan.

Interestingly, Weckbach mentions the rear seats are more spacious now, which could imply the wheelbase has been stretched or the packaging has been improved over the regular Taycan. The outdoorsy variant of Porsche’s first EV has already entered the pre-production phase, meaning the official premiere must be right around the corner.

According to a report published by German magazine Auto Bild at the end of last year, Audi will allegedly offer an E-Tron GT wagon as well, complete with a range-topping RS variant. It’s apparently due as early as 2022 and should undercut the Taycan Cross Turismo. It would make sense for Porsche to also sell its electric wagon as a regular Sport Turismo without the SUV-inspired upgrades, but that remains to be seen.