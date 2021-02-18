Numerous batches of spy shots have shown that Ford is developing an even hotter Bronco variant. Rumors of its name – whether it’d be called Raptor or Warthog – were apparently laid to rest before the end of 2020, though there’s still a lot we don’t know about the model. A new spy video has caught the high-riding off-roader, still covered in plenty of camouflage, out testing near Moab, Utah, one of America’s meccas for off-road enthusiasts.

Sadly, the new video can only confirm what we already know. The Bronco Warthog will ride on 37-inch tires while stealing some of the suspension bits from the F-150 Raptor to help further improve its off-road performance. It’s still a mystery as to what’ll power it. With Ford confirming the Bronco won’t receive a V8, our best guess is that the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 will likely power the horse. In the Explorer ST, the mill makes 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 415 pound-feet (563 Newton-meters) of torque.

The thickly camouflaged test vehicle fails to hide its extra-wide stance and noticeable fender flares. This will sit above the Sasquatch Package that’ll be available for the Bronco and be even more capable. A pair of previous spy videos showed a camouflaged test vehicle attacking the Silver Lake Sand Dunes in Michigan just before Halloween. While there, it appeared to test its GOAT modes and Trail Turn Assist, allowing the Bronco to lock the inside rear wheel to perform a tight turn.

Ford hasn’t said when it would reveal the 2022 Bronco Warthog. The coronavirus pandemic has pushed the start of production back from this spring to the summer. Ford won’t begin to review orders until May, though the company has offered up to $300 to waiting customers for the delay. Those waiting for the Sasquatch-equipped Bronco will have to wait until 2022, which could mean we’ll be waiting even longer for the Warthog to arrive, though the wait could be worth it.