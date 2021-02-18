The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette will no longer be available with the Sebring Orange, Shadow Gray, and Zeus Bronze (visible above) exterior colors, according to info obtained by Corvette Blogger. Chevy will replace them with other shades, but we won't find out the identity of these hues until closer to the launch of the new model year.

Buyers can still place an order for a Corvette in Sebring Orange and Zeus Bronze until April 29, according to the Corvette Blogger info. Shadow Gray is available to request through May 27.

More details about the 2022 Corvette's color range might come in July because that is when Chevy is allegedly dropping the first official details about the high-performance Z06 variant. A unique exterior shade for the model wouldn't be a big surprise because a special hue is often a way to make a new version of a car a bit more special.

Even if it doesn't get a unique color, the Z06 should be impressive by allegedly adopting the 5.5-liter V8 from the C8.R race car. With dual overhead camshafts and a flat-plane crankshaft, the redline is reportedly higher than 8,000 rpm. The road-going version of the powerplant could have around 650 hp (485 kW) and 600 lb-ft (814 Nm).

Other than the rumored introduction of the Z06 and possibly some new colors, it's not clear what else Chevy might change about the 2022 Corvette. The tweaks for the 2021 model year included Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat replacing Long Beach Red Metallic Tintcoat and the addition of Silver Flare Metallic. There were new color stripe options, too. On the inside, the model was available with two-tone Sky Cool Gray and Strike Yellow upholstery.