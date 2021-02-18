As if one crossover with a name that’s hard to spell wasn’t enough for today – Nissan Qashqai – Skoda has dropped a couple of design sketches for its upcoming Kushaq. Debuting in a month from today, the little high-riding vehicle will essentially be a production version of the Vision IN concept (pictured at the bottom) introduced about a year ago.

From concept to production, the Kushaq has gone through the kind of changes you’d expect – bigger headlights and mirrors, regular door handles, and minor modifications of the bodywork. It has (thankfully) lost the illuminated grille and the wheel size has likely gone down a bit from the concept's 19-inch set to better cope with India’s typically rough roads.

Speaking of which, the Skoda Kushaq was developed in India where it will be produced for the local market with 95 percent of the components built there. It will ride on an India-specific variant of the MQB A0 platform used in Europe for the Skoda Kamiq with which it shares quite a few of the design cues, especially in the case of the Kamiq Scoutline.

Available exclusively with front-wheel drive like the Kamiq sold on the Old Continent, the new Indian crossover will be sold with 1.0- and 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engines. Depending on whether it’s the three- or four-cylinder mill, Skoda will offer a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic, or a seven-speed DSG.

While the vehicle’s length in production guise has not been mentioned, we do know the Vision IN was 4,256 mm (167.6 inches) long. The road-going Kushaq will have a wheelbase stretching at 2,651 mm (104.3 inches), which should make it among the most spacious crossovers in its class. Skoda has yet to preview the interior, but last year’s concept should paint an accurate picture, albeit with more traditional controls instead of the Vision IN’s minimalist cabin.

The Kushaq will be Skoda’s fourth regional model after the Kamiq GT and Kodiaq GT sold in China where standard Kamiq is also different than the one sold in Europe. Skoda and Volkswagen are working on three additional models for the Indian market that will be introduced at a later date.