A cleaner design makes the small crossover look more mature.

Honda has introduced the third generation of its HR-V subcompact crossover in Japan. Global markets will largely be getting this version of the small CUV whereas North America is going to have its own HR-V. It’s unclear whether there will be major differences between the two, but in the meantime, let’s have a look at the JDM-spec Vezel.

It eschews the plethora of creases of its predecessor and goes for a cleaner and more mature look making the HR-V look all grown up. At the front, the slatted grille seemingly blends with the bumper and is flanked by slimmer headlights with upper LED daytime running lights that form a visual connection thanks to the chrome strip above the grille.

Gallery: 2022 Honda HR-V global version

2022 Honda HR-V global version
26 Photos
https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/qnnAy/s6/2022-honda-hr-v-global-version.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/GLLxE/s6/2022-honda-hr-v-global-version.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/x66Nq/s6/2022-honda-hr-v-global-version.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/Aoov9/s6/2022-honda-hr-v-global-version.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/811QP/s6/2022-honda-hr-v-global-version.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/oww0b/s6/2022-honda-hr-v-global-version.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/3993A/s6/2022-honda-hr-v-global-version.jpg

The side profile reveals a similar coupe-like roofline as its predecessor from which the new HR-V has also inherited the “hidden” rear door handles mounted near the C-pillars. A dual-pane panoramic glass roof makes the cabin feel more spacious and there’s plastic cladding around the wheel arches to remind us this is still a crossover. Depending on the trim level, wheel size varies from 16 to 18 inches.

At the back, the revamped HR-V is the latest model to adopt a wide LED light bar that stretches from one taillight to the other. The derrière looks quite sporty and there’s a power tailgate on the upper-spec models. The blue accents of the Honda logo and the “EHV” badge on the tailgate indicate there’s a hybrid powertrain underneath the hood.

The interior has also been overhauled and there’s now a tablet-like infotainment system with a nine-inch touchscreen. Another design trend we’ve seen in other cars has been implemented inside the HR-V where there’s an apparent large air vent stretching across the width of the dashboard. Honda’s proprietary Magic Seats are still there to aid practicality.

Also Coming Soon From Honda:

honda civic hatchback spy video 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Spied Wearing Oversized Camouflage
2022 honda civic 2022 Honda Civic Prototype: Bold Looks, Better Tech, More Safety

Details about the crossover’s size have not been disclosed, but we’re getting the impression the new HR-V is bigger than the model it replaces. For the time being, Honda says it will offer the Vezel in Japan with a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter gasoline engine part of a hybrid powertrain with “real-time AWD” capabilities. There will also be a non-hybrid model with a 2WD layout at a lower price tag, with specs for both variants to be released at a later date.

Honda will have the Vezel on sale in Japan this April ahead of a global launch programmed to take place later this year. The US-spec HR-V is expected for the 2022 model year, so it should debut in the latter half of 2021.

Source: Honda