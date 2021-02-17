There's a new luxurious option for those who require a bit more protection in their daily travels. Canadian-based Inkas Armored Vehicle Manufacturing has turned its attention to the beefy BMW X7, infusing the posh SUV with enough ballistics protection to deflect high-powered rifle bullets and even hand grenades. Yes, we mean that as in multiple hand grenades.

To the casual eye, the black Bimmer looks like a standard-issue model with a blackout kit. You won't find an ounce of chrome anywhere on the exterior, save for its badging. The windows are properly tinted, but they're also much thicker and at the rear, there's actually an additional door and small window hiding behind the hatch. It's all part of the proprietary Inkas 360-degree armor protection package that garners a BR6 rating. According to Inkas, it's enough to stop 7.62 or .308 ammunition. The X7 can also survive a blast from two hand grenades detonating simultaneously.

Gallery: Inkas Armored BMW X7

7 Photos

In addition to the armor, Inkas can outfit the X7 with other protective equipment. Air filtration, sirens, emergency lights, night vision capability, and smokescreen systems are part of the unique options list for this SUV, as is an engine upgrade to 612 horsepower (456 kilowatts). The X7 can also be had with the standard 523 hp (390 kW) version of the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, or the company can armor-up the base model with the 335-horsepower inline-six.

The X7's suspension is tweaked to handle the extra load, and run-flat tires are installed. Additional protection for the battery and electronic control module is also part of the standard package. There's no mention of how much weight everything adds to the already portly X7, but we'll go out on a limb and say the V8 engine is probably the better choice here.

Otherwise, the BMW is as upscale as you'd expect. Comfort and convenience for driver and passengers aren't sacrificed for protection, with leather trim and a plethora of typical BMW options available. Three-row seating for seven people isn't sacrificed either, though storage in the back does look a tad restricted with the added security door.

Inkas says this is the world's first commercially available BMW X7 fitted with armor, and it's available now for special order. Pricing isn't mentioned, but if you have to ask... you know the drill.