One of the main staples of commissioning a Rolls-Royce vehicle is customization. There are hundreds upon thousands of bespoke options for buyers to choose from, everything from the wood grain on the dash to the seat leather to the exterior. And now more than ever, buyers can get even more creative with what shade most suits their Cullinan SUV.

Today Rolls-Royce is revealing four customer Cullinans destined for the US, each one wearing a bold new bespoke paint job. Part of the "Colors of Cullinan Collection," shades like Bright Red, Paradiso Blue, Dark Olive, and Selby Grey are the first four new hues in the bespoke collection that will roll onto public roads. Four additional custom Cullinans wearing Peacock Blue, Bright Green, Forge Yellow, and Plum will debut in the near future.

Rolls-Royce developed each of these eight color options at its headquarters in Goodwood. According to the company, designers created the shades previously, but for whatever reason, they never made their way to the general public. Now the expanded paint options join the already extensive 44,000 colors that Rolls-Royce claims it has in the company’s working palette.

"We wanted to give our clients the chance to see and be inspired by colors that had been developed previously through the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Design department but may not have seen the light of day through this limited-run Bespoke Collection," said Will Vetter, Product Manager for Rolls-Royce America.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Bespoke Colors

19 Photos

The company doesn’t say how much any of these unique paints might cost future customers, but we wager they’d ask a pretty penny extra on top of the Cullinan’s base $330,000 price tag. Customers will now be able to take home a Cullinan in any of its existing colors (including these eight new ones) or collaborate with the company to create their own custom hues.