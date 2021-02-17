Black with blue narrow outlines, Y-spoke, 20 inches at the front, 21 at the back – there's nothing more you could ask for with the lightweight wheels of the new 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3. But if ever you're in the market for the latest homologation model of the 911 and aftermarket wheels, some companies may have something to offer that could suit your taste.

HRE Performance Wheels is one of those firms to check out, and the California-based company has released its Vintage, Classic, and 540 Series rims armed with its new Forged Monoblok Rim (FMR) technology. Even better, you can view its latest products slapped on to the latest 911 GT3 via the renderings below.

Gallery: 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 With HRE Forged Monoblock Rims

6 Photos

The gallery above should show the nostalgia-induced wheel designs, harkening back to the '70s, '80s, and '90 while offering modern sizing for today's sports cars. Available from 20- to 22-inches, HRE assures structural benefits of forged and machined construction methodology but with the aesthetics of a two-piece wheel.

HRE also promises minimized unsprung mass and rotational inertia, translating to optimal acceleration, handling, and braking performance.

"With the addition of FMR to the Vintage, Classic, and 540 Series, we can elevate the performance of these heritage designs to the modern-day levels HRE is known for," said HRE President and CEO Alan Peltier.

Each HRE rim is built-to-order, plus the company prides itself with multiple fitment, color, and finish options, basically making each wheel unique for every buyer. They are also available in center lock designs, plus they are TMPS and lug hardware compatible for ease of installation.

With of these HRE wheels fit the 911 GT3 perfectly? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.