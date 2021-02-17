There's an incredible place in Thailand's Chachoengsao Province where scrap metal comes to glorious life. Located roughly two hours east of Bangkok is a metallic haven of giant robots, incredible statues, and life-size replicas of cars that are simply amazing to behold. It's appropriately named Scrap Metal Art Thailand, and it's where you'll find the most unique Bugatti Chiron in the world. Actually, you'll find two of them.

We're given a video tour of the workshop and display yard courtesy of CB Media on YouTube, and our best advice is to sit down and fully embrace this clip. Creating art from recycled metal is something most people have seen before, but the detailed sculptures from this workshop are absolutely breathtaking. Long before we get to the Chiron mentioned above, we see everything from Hollywood sci-fi recreations of Robocop and the T-800 from The Terminator, to all kinds of robot variations from Michael Bay's Transformers franchise.

On the auto side, we also see an epic Mercedes 300SL Gullwing made almost entirely of gears, nuts, and bolts. A Ferrari 250 GTO replica features similar construction, but the Chiron certainly stands out in the crowd. Comprised of old frame rails, floor pans, body parts, gears, and other metal bits, it almost looks like a lifesize LEGO Technic creation. It's not the only Chiron in the park, as we're given an up-close look at a second Bugatti that adopts a more dystopian interpretation of the hypercar. Parked next to the massive sculpture of Bumblebee, one gains a deeper appreciation of the incredible talent behind these projects.

According to the Scrap Metal Art Thailand website, many sculptures are available for purchase. Theme parks to private collectors are mentioned as customers, with sculptures having been shipped to buyers in over 40 countries. The video says a creation like the Chiron would cost around $30,000 – a far cry from the seven-figure price tag for the real thing and frankly, that still seems crazy cheap for something as amazing as this.