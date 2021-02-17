If you're looking to make your 2020 or newer Toyota Tacoma V6 4x4 sit a little higher in the sky, there's good news because there's now a TRD Lift Kit for the pickup. While some aftermarket parts makers offer a mod like this, Toyota positions these components as the "only lift validated by TRD engineers to be compatible with Toyota Safety Sense."

The TRD Lift Kit adds two inches to the front and an inch to the rear of the Tacoma V6 4x4. The components include specially tuned, monotube Bilstein shocks with digressive valving. The ones in the rear have a two-inch diameter, rather than 1.5 inches for the stock pieces. The dust boots are red and have a “Tuned by TRD” graphic on them.

Gallery: Toyota Tacoma TRD Lift Kit

9 Photos

The lift kit allows the frame's ground clearance to increase by 1.7 inches. The approach angle is 3.1 degrees better; the breakover angle improves by 1.6 degrees; and the departure angle increases by 0.5 degrees.

The kit also contains a TRD Pro-style grille, a new millimeter-wave sensor, and a camera support bracket to make sure that the Toyota Safety Sense system continues to function as the company intends. Black bezels fill in the deleted fog lamps.

The TRD Lift Kit retails for $1,350, but Toyota only sells it with dealer installation, which adds four to five hours of labor costs. The components come with a three-year or 36,000-mile warranty when purchased on a truck at the time of purchase and one year or 12,00 miles on a used model. The company is not fitting these pieces to the Tacoma in the double cab long bed configuration or the TRD Pro.