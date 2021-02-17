The battle between the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX and the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor will be fought on the dirt and online for years to come. However, another battle brewing is far less exciting, though potentially equal in importance. A new Cars Direct report notes that the residual value for the 2021 TRX is worse than that of the 2021 Raptor, which could set up an exciting scuffle for lease-loving customers.

According to the publication, which says it obtained dealer lease bulletins, the 2021 TRX has a 56-percent residual value for a 36-month, 15,000-mile-per-year lease. A vehicle’s residual value helps determine its lease payment, as a lower residual value often means the vehicle will have a higher monthly lease payment and vice versa. Residual values help financiers determine the monthly payment by divvying up a vehicle’s expected depreciation and other incidental costs over the lease agreement. Dealers still have to turn a profit when they get the vehicle back.

The TRX’s residual value increases to 58 percent for a 12,000-mile-per-year lease and to 59 percent for 10,000 miles a year. Comparatively, the Raptor fares better with a 63-percent residual value for 15,000 miles. That jumps to 65 percent for 12,000-mile-per-year leases and 68 percent for 10,500 miles a year. These numbers could change, though. A V8 variant will arrive in 2022 to better compete against the TRX, and Ford still has yet to release the performance specs for the standard 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 that powers the pickup.

Ram came out swinging with the TRX, slipping the SRT Hellcat motor under its bulging hood. The mill – the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that helps the Demon terrorize the drag strip – produces 702 horsepower (523 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881 Newton-meters) of torque. That blows the Raptor’s EcoBoost and its 450 hp (336 kW) out of the water. We’ll see how this fight translates to the showroom floor.