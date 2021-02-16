Customer deliveries of the Aston Martin Valkyrie were supposed to start in 2019, and the company then delayed the launch until the second half of 2020. However, it hasn't handed over the keys to a single example yet. In a new video, company CEO Tobias Moers promises that deliveries start by mid-2021, and he offers some proof that the vehicle is nearly ready for delivery by taking one onto the track.

"I apologize that it's taking a little longer than we promised you," Moers says in the video. "But now we're on the run with Valkyrie. There's still a path to go. There's still a lot of things to go, but I'm confident that we'll have the car available to you as our customers by mid '21. It's a great experience to drive that car and by mid '21 you'll be able to do similar."

Gallery: Aston Martin Valkyrie Testing On Public Roads

11 Photos

The clip offers a fantastic view of the Valkyrie's active suspension and adaptive aerodynamics. The vehicle has movable elements like a flap underneath the body and rear wing.

The Valkyrie's interior looks straight out of an endurance race car. The cabin is cramped, and there's not much visibility except for looking forward out of the windshield. A driver is really going to need to rely on the various screens to know what's going on around the vehicle.

The Valkyrie sounds spectacular. It uses a Cosworth-developed 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 that makes 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts) at sky-high 10,500 revs. With the hybrid system's contribution, the total output is 1,160 hp (865 kW) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque.

Aston Martin is building 150 units of the Valkyrie and selling them each for around $3.2 million. All of the reservations are already gone. In addition, Aston is building 25 units of the track-only AMR Pro variant.