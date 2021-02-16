Infiniti spruced up its lineup late last year with the new 2022 Infiniti QX55. It’s the coupe-like variant of the QX50, though the updated crossover sports a new exterior design that pulls its inspiration from the well-styled Infiniti FX. The brand has already detailed many of its features, though the company has just released pricing information for the model. The entry-level Luxe trim starts at $46,500 (prices exclude destination charge).

The Luxe trim offers a plethora of standard features, such as all-wheel drive, 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, a power-sliding tinted sunroof, heated front seats, and wireless Apple CarPlay, which are included on every trim. Safety features include forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, automatic rear braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, and more. Upgrading to the Essential trim for $51,600 adds heated and cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel, and the 16-speaker Bose Performance Series audio system.

Gallery: 2022 Infiniti QX55

55 Photos

The top-tier Sensory trim commands a $57,050 starting price that adds open-poor wood accents, tri-zone automatic climate control, interior ambient lighting, and a motion-activated liftgate. All three trims are available with Infiniti’s variable-compression 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It produces 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts) and 280 pound-feet (380 Newton-meters) of torque. One-hundred-percent of the power routes to the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission, though 50 percent of the power can route to the rear wheels when it’s needed.

The 2022 QX55 will arrive with two standard color choices: Dynamic Sunstone Red and Slate Gray. Optional colors include Majestic White, Liquid Platinum, Graphite Shadow, Mineral Black, Black Obsidian, and Hermosa Blue. Inside, passengers are met with a dual touchscreen system with an 8.0-inch infotainment display and a 7.0-inch one for various vehicle controls. The new Infiniti is scheduled to arrive in US showrooms starting sometime this spring.