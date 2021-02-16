Cyan Racing shows off what its Volvo P1800 Cyan can do in the snow in this new video, and the retro-inspired coupe looks like an absolute blast when going through the powder. The first half of the clip highlights the raw sound from the machine's 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, and the second part shows off the car's dance moves as it slides around the circuit.

Cyan Racing filmed this video in Åre, Sweden, which is around 1,000 kilometers north of the company's headquarters in Gothenburg. The temperatures there were as low as -4 Fahrenheit (-20 Celsius).

Gallery: Volvo P1800 Cyan In The Snow

"What really struck me from this expedition was that the car is so easy to drive and that you do not need to provoke it to get it where you want," said Mattias Evensson, the Volvo P1800 Cyan Project Manager and Head of Engineering at Cyan Racing. "All of the properties that we have tried to achieve were almost amplified by driving it on the low grip of snow and ice."

The P1800 Cyan has the general appearance of the Swedish brand's classic coupe, but the two vehicles have almost nothing in common. The track is wider, and the greenhouse has a slightly different location. The body and chassis use a mix of carbon fiber and high-strength steel. The lightweight materials keep the weight down to 2,183 pounds (990 kilograms).

The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder is derived from the mill in the Volvo S60 TC1 racecar and has a 7,700 rpm redline. It makes 413 horsepower (308 kilowatts) and 336 pound-feet (455 Newton-meters) of torque. The output runs through a five-speed manual gearbox with a dogleg layout that puts second gear where you'd usually expect to find third. A torque-biasing, limited-slip rear differential improves traction, which is necessary because the P1800 Cyan has no electronic driver assists.

The coupe rides on a suspension with two-way adjustable dampers and four-piston brakes with no power assist. There are 18-inch forged wheels with Pirelli P Zero tires.

The P1800 Cyan starts at $500,000, and the company is taking orders for them from interested buyers.