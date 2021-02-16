"The full force of McLaren" is hours away from being unleashed. The first truly new model from Woking in a long time is about to break cover, complete with a twin-turbo V6 engine at the heart of a hybrid powertrain. The Artura vows to deliver V8-like performance despite losing two cylinders, thanks to an electric motor offering near-instant torque.

Not that people shopping in this segment will value this feature too much, but McLaren has promised the Artura will offer a purely electric driving mode suitable for “urban journeys.” It will follow in the footsteps of the P1 and Speedtail hybrids, only this time around owners will reportedly be able to plug it in and charge the battery pack.

In a final teaser released today, McLaren announces Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo is part of the imminent global reveal event. The adjacent image provides us with a first look inside, though the focus is more on the 31-year-old Italian-Australian racing driver rather than on the Artura’s cabin. We’re being told it’s a totally new interior, much like the exterior body and architecture.

We’ll have to wait until the big debut to offer the complete picture regarding the technical specifications, but we do know it will be the lightest car in its segment. The new Artura is expected to slot between the GT and the 720S models, and will likely command a premium over the $195,000 570S it's going to indirectly replace.

The addition of an electric motor won’t turn the Artura into an all-wheel-drive supercar as it will retain the RWD layout as the 570S before it. It remains to be seen whether a future derivative will add a front-mounted electric motor to enable an AWD setup, but it seems likely considering McLaren claims this is an all-new platform.

Following its world premiere later today, the McLaren Artura will go on sale in the first half of 2021.