Skoda doesn’t have its own version of the Volkswagen ID.3 hatchback yet, but the Czech brand is selling its equivalent of the ID.4. It’s called the Enyaq iV and some would argue it’s the better-looking version of the two SUVs. To spice things up, the Mladá Boleslav marque is giving the zero-emission vehicle (with a name that might remind you of an Irish singer) a Sportline trim.

Joining the combustion-powered models such as the Superb Sportline and Kodiaq Sportline, the new Enyaq iV flavor comes with a choice between standard 20-inch wheels or an optional 21-inch set. It also boasts a stiffer chassis setup as the electric SUV has been lowered by 15 millimeters (0.6 inches) at the front and 10 mm (0.4 in) at the back.

Gallery: 2021 Skoda Enyaq Sportline iV

18 Photos

It can be visually distinguished from the lesser trim levels thanks to the numerous glossy black accents on the outside, complemented by the body-colored side sills and Sportline badging. Tinted rear windows come as standard equipment, and so do the matrix LED headlights and full-LED taillights with sequential turn signals.

Skoda spent some time tweaking the interior to separate the Sportline from the other Enyaq iV versions. The headliner and upholstery are finished in black, while the dashboard is covered in synthetic black leather with gray stitching and fake carbon effects. Black sport seats with integrated headrest are also standard and come wrapped in Suede microfiber with gray piping. The flat-bottomed steering wheel clad in leather and pedals with aluminum-looking plating round off the changes.

The Enyaq Sportline iV (not the best name, eh?) will be available later this year with a choice between rear- and all-wheel drive depending on whether it has a single electric motor or a dual setup. The base model is good for 177 horsepower (132 kilowatts), followed by the midrange 201 hp (150 kW) variant, and the flagship dual-motor version with 261 hp (195 kW) and a near-instant 425 Newton-meters (313 pound-feet) of torque.

In terms of driving range, the entry-level RWD model has a 62-kWh battery good for more than 400 kilometers (249 miles) per WLTP, while the midlevel RWD is fitted with a bigger 82-kWh pack with enough juice for more than 520 km (323 miles). Go for the AWD, dual-motor Enyaq with its 82-kWh battery and you should be able to exceed 500 km (311 miles) between charges.

The Sportline will serve as the next best thing to the full-fat RS, which is coming with 302 hp (225 kW) and 460 Nm (340 lb-ft) on tap. Also due soon is a "GT" version as a more coupe-like derivative with less practicality and a higher price tag for the sake of (subjectively) added style.