Before the Expedition gets a mid-cycle update for the 2022MY with a possible Timberline rugged addition, Ford is updating its largest SUV by lowering its starting price. Gone is the third row as the Expedition XL STX is a five-seat-only affair, allowing the Blue Oval to shave off nearly $3,000 from the starting price.

Kicking off at $49,995 MSRP, the new base version rides on 18-inch Magnetic Metallic alloy wheels and has the five-bar front grille finished in glossy black. Inside, the 2021 Expedition XL STX is nicely equipped with an eight-way power driver’s seat with power lumbar and manual recline. Ford throws in the SYNC3 infotainment system with an eight-inch touchscreen and support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Even though it’s the value-oriented version of the big SUV, the Expedition XL STX still gets a tri-zone automatic climate control system, Wi-Fi hotspot through a 4G connection, four 12-volt outlets, and a quartet of USB ports. Should you need more cargo capacity, the second row folds flat to increase the storage volume to a whopping 104.6 cubic feet (2,961 liters). To sweeten the deal, there’s a cargo management system, complete with a cargo protector and a cargo net.

Power is provided by the familiar 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine producing 375 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque channeled to the rear wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. At an additional cost, customers can have the body-on-frame SUV with four-wheel drive and an electronic limited-slip differential. Also optional is the Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package, encompassing Pro Trailer Backup Assist, a 3.73 rear axle, trailer brake, and a heavy-duty radiator.

Fitted with the Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package priced at $795, the 2021 Expedition XL STX has a towing capacity of 9,300 pounds for the two-wheel-drive variant and a slightly lower 9,200 pounds for the 4WD model. Ford says both are best-in-class figures.

This new flavor of the fullsize SUV is already available in the configurator where a $750 incentive is listed. Going for the all-paw Expedition increases the starting price by $3,050 while the eLSD is another $1,100. The optional equipment list is rather basic as it’s limited to an engine block heater ($100), reverse sensing system ($110), and a two-side cargo mat ($40).

Ford dealers are already taking orders for the 2021 Expedition XL STX.