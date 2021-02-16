Flat Out Autos rocked the 2019 SEMA Show with its conversion for the 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe. The company built a retro-looking SUV inspired by the original K5 Blazer, also taking inspiration from the 1967 and '68 Chevy C10 pickup's two-slat grille. The conversion got very positive feedback from prospective customers and first deliveries have already commenced.

Now, the Jonesboro-based firm is teasing a new and very intriguing idea that might happen in the future. Through a recent post on its official Facebook channel, Flat Out Autos has previewed a retro-looking conversion for GMC owners in the same spirit as the K5 Blazer transformation.

The information provided is really scarce at the moment. We only get to see two renderings and the vehicle depicted on them seems to be based on the current generation GMC Yukon, at least judging by the size and overall proportions. The design is probably inspired by the GMC K5 Jimmy but we assume it’s a mix of the looks of different GMC and Chevy models from that era.

There are no photos of the interior but it’s probably safe to assume it won’t be changed from its original form. That said, the Tahoe-based K5 Blazer transformation uses the interior of the 2018 Tahoe without significant modifications.

We are eager to learn more. Hopefully, the company will release more information and images very soon. Until that happens, check out its previous work in the gallery below and make sure to tell us your opinion in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Flat Out Autos is currently building another example of the K5 Blazer conversion. If you want one, the company wants $69,000 for the conversion but that doesn't include the donor vehicle, which has to be a 2015 to 2020 Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon.

