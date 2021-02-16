“The youngest member of the 911 GT family” is how Porsche refers to the new GT3, its latest track star we’re about to see break cover in a livestreamed world premiere. It’s been teased relentlessly by the Zuffenhausen brand, and members of the press were invited last year to hop inside a near-production prototype. Today, all will be revealed.

In a world of downsizing, turbocharging, and electrification, the new 911 GT3 might seem like a dinosaur to people who are not into cars. A large 4.0-liter flat-six naturally aspirated powertrain will be at the heart of Porsche’s latest GT toy, complete with a choice between an old-school manual gearbox and a PDK. Three pedals in a sports car are also becoming a rare sight, and we’re glad Porsche is keeping the stick shift alive for the 992-gen model.

Using a development of the engine installed in the 991.2 Speedster, the new GT3 has a screaming 9,000 rpm redline. When Porsche invited us to ride shotgun in a prototype, the NA engine exhibited a “bassy, rich timbre at low revs changing to a rousing shriek when reaching that red hash on the tachometer.” There will be some differences between the European and North American models as the latter will do without the particulate filter, thus resulting in a beefier soundtrack.

With Porsche eager to give people what they want, beyond the DIY gearbox, it shouldn’t come as a surprise the new GT3 will also be available as a Touring model. It will eschew the flashy rear wing of the regular model in favor of a more subtle rear design, though that might arrive at a later date. Improvements made to the chassis and suspension should shave off a few seconds from the Nürburgring lap time, which really matters when talking about a track-focused machine.

The 911 GT3 is not the only new GT model to be revealed this year as we’re also patiently waiting for Porsche to unveil the Cayman GT4 RS as the flagship version of the “entry-level” sports car.

Meanwhile, the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 livestream will start at 9 AM Eastern / 2 PM GMT.