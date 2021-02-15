Mercedes is preparing an onslaught of new electric vehicles to hit the market over the next few years. However, they all won’t get passports to come to America. Back in October, the automaker had said that the EQC crossover, the brand’s first mass-produced electric vehicle, would arrive in the US after the EQS sedan. That’s no longer the case, as the automaker has told Autoblog that it has no plans to bring it here anytime soon.

The EQC has never reached US shores, though there was a plan to bring it here. In late 2019, Mercedes announced that it had delayed the EQC’s US launch by a year. About six months later, spy photos of the second-generation EQC appeared, showing an early prototype with several changes and a new architecture underpinning the model. According to the publication, Mercedes’ decision came after reviewing the marketing, though Mercedes could change its mind later.

Gallery: 2022 Mercedes EQS new spy photos

37 Photos

That will make the new EQS sedan the brand’s first EV in America. The full rundown of the new EV is expected in the coming weeks as Mercedes prepares to reveal the new model. Rumors point to it packing a powertrain that provides over 435 miles (700 kilometers) of range in the WLTP test. An AMG could arrive with over 600 hp (447 kW) on tap. An aggressive teaser campaign is well underway, the company even previewing the model’s new dashboard-spanning screen.

It seems strange that Mercedes would opt not to bring an all-electric crossover to the US market, which loves its crossovers. But the company has a slew of products to make up for the EQC’s absence. Mercedes is preparing another sedan – the EQE – along with a pair of SUV variation – the EQE SUV and EQS SUV. The company plans to launch six new EVs between now and 2022 in addition to the EQC.