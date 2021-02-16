The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 is finally here after several teasers and lots of spy shots chronicling the model's development. It will go on sale in the US this fall, and Porsche will announce pricing details closer to that time.

The heart of the new GT3 is the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine that produces 502 horsepower (374 kilowatts) and 346 pound-feet (469 Newton-meters) of torque. The mill revs to 9,000 rpm and features six independent throttle bodies. The company uses a new set of pistons versus the version of this powerplant in the limited-run 2019 911 Speedster.

Gallery: 2022 Porsche 911 GT3

11 Photos

The 2022 911 GT3 comes standard with a seven-speed PDK. Buyers can also opt for a six-speed manual.

The powertrain with the PDK pushes the car to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.2 seconds, and the top speed is 197 mph (317 kph). The latest 911 GT3 lapped the 12.944-mile (20.832-kilometer) configuration of the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 6 minutes and 59.927 seconds. In comparison, the previous-gen GT3 needed 7:12.7 minutes to cover the circuit, and the last GT3 RS did it in 6:56.4 minutes.

The 2022 911 GT3 adopts a double-wishbone suspension at the front, rather than the MacPherson strut setup on the standard Carrera. There isn't a single suspension component that carries over from the regular 911.

You can visually identify the new GT3 from the front by looking at the front fascia that includes integrated cooling intakes. In addition, the front lip spoiler and diffuser are adjustable. The track is 1.9 inches wider than the standard 911 Carrera.

At the back, a manually adjustable, swan-neck-mounted wing attaches to the rear deck. A pair of circular exhausts exit out of the center, and there is a diffuser occupying the area on each side.

To save weight, the hood, rear wing, and spoiler are carbon fiber reinforced plastic. Lightweight glass also sheds some pounds.

The GT3 rides on 20-inch wheels at the front and 21-inch pieces at the back. They are about 3.5 pounds (1.6 kilograms) lighter than the wheels on the previous GT3. A set of street-legal track tires are available as an option, and this is the same rubber from the car's Nürburgring lap.

Behind the wheels, the GT3 now comes standard with 16.06-inch (408-millimeter) cast-iron discs in the front. This is 1.102 inches (28 millimeters) bigger than the previous-gen model. The Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes are an option and measure 16.14 inches (410 millimeters) in the front.

The 911 GT3's interior has a few upgrades too. A Drive Mode button comes out of the 4 o'clock position on the steering wheel. Unlike the blocky design on other 992-generation Porsches, the PDK gearshift uses an adapted manual transmission lever, which seems more comfortable in the hand. The four-way-adjustable Sport Seats Plus are standard, but buyers can option 18-way Sport Seats Plus or carbon-fiber Full Bucket Seats, which cut about 26 pounds (11.79 kilograms).

The Chrono Package is an option. It adds a stopwatch on the dashboard, a digital stopwatch in the instrument cluster, and supports the Lap Trigger for precisely keeping track of times on a circuit.