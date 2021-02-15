BMW introduced the X7 for the 2019 model year, giving the luxury automaker a top-tier product designed for luxury SUV lovers. It’s one of the automaker’s freshest models, though the company is already prepping for its mid-cycle refresh. Spy photos from last September provided our first glimpse at the redesigned model, which tried to hide a revamped front fascia. A new batch of spy photos shows the SUV is cold-weather testing for the first time.

The latest photos don’t reveal much at all. The front and rear fascias are still covered in the same camouflage wrap spotted on other X7 test vehicles. However, even with the coverings, BMW can’t hide the SUV’s redesigned face. The photos show the X7 sporting a front end that looks to take its inspiration from the new 7 Series the automaker has yet to reveal. However, the similarities are noticeable. The X7 appears to wear new headlights that sit lower on the front fascia. They flank what appears to be a slightly wider grille. Rear-end changes are more subtle, with designers likely updating the taillight designs and rear fascia shape.

Gallery: New BMW X7 Spy Photos

15 Photos

Inside, the X7 is rumored to receive a new curved dashboard. There could be other changes, too, like the latest infotainment software. Currently, BMW uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six and a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, which makes 456 horsepower (340 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (649 Newton-meters) of torque, will likely carry over to the redesigned model. There are rumors BMW could tweak each, making them more efficient or powerful – both are wins. There are rumors of an electric X7 with a hydrogen range extender, too.

The latest batch of spy photos shows the X7 out winter testing, which likely means we’ll see it debut late this year for the 2022 model year. This is a quick refresh for a reactively new model, though their life cycles have gotten shorter as competition has increased. However, a reveal is likely still months away, possibly happening in early 2022. The X7 will compete against other large luxury offerings such as the Mercedes GLS.