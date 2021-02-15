Infiniti recently announced that its QX60 SUV would receive substantial updates for the 2022 model year. We’ve seen spy photos galore, but thankfully Kolesa stopped wondering what the vehicle could like, and fired off a render.

Just as you’d expect, things look very similar to the previously camouflaged concept. While many automakers do extensive work to hide its latest creations, Infiniti is clearly okay with letting it all hang out. As such, one of the clear focal points of the design comes at the front with much wider side air intakes.

Gallery: 2022 Infiniti QX60 Rendering

2 Photos

The rest of the front fascia receives mild changes while keeping roughly the same grille profile and the flashy LED headlights – which are essentially ubiquitous with just about any automaker nowadays. Things are much the same at the back where a lot of the elements have been better integrated with the body lines of the vehicle.

Under the skin, the new SUV will likely be based on the underpinnings of the Nissan D platform – used by the new Nissan Pathfinder. The QX60 will therefore be equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 cranking out 295 horsepower (219 kilowatts) which will be fed through a new nine-speed gearbox made by ZF – featuring a larger 10:1 ratio spread for better acceleration feel and comfort.

For those keeping score, the engineering department has said that the new SUV has been put through its paces, completing countless miles of validation testing to produce a bulletproof final product. Regardless, the new QX60 is set to arrive in the United State and Canada later this year. There’s still no word on when the vehicle will be officially revealed by Infiniti, but it’s clear that everything is looking promising.